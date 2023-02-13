Hurricane Chris Receives New Date For Second-Degree Murder Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hurricane Chris claims he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a man at a gas station in June 2020.

Hurricane Chris awaits trial for a 2020 shooting that left one man dead in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to multiple reports, Hurricane Chris is scheduled to face trial for second-degree murder on March 6. The proceedings were originally supposed to begin in February, but prosecutors asked for a delay.

Hurricane Chris, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, shot and killed a man at a gas station in June 2020. The rapper said he acted in self-defense.

Police claimed surveillance video proved he wasn’t defending himself. Cops also accused him of driving a vehicle that was reported stolen in Texas.

Hurricane Chris was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of stolen things. He wanted prosecutors to reevaluate his charges and dismiss the case.

“Recently in court, the State turned over a new statement from a witness who saw the decedent approach the vehicle and enter,” his attorney Alex Washington noted. “The witness then heard Chris begging him to get away from the car, followed by Chris screaming not to reach from his pocket. Chris is praying for a reevaluation of the charge and that the case be dismissed by the Caddo District Attorney’s office.”

Hurricane Chris is best known for his 2007 single “A Bay Bay.” The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.