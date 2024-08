A Shreveport city attorney was able to confirm 50 Cent paid nearly $500,000 to cover the cost of law enforcement during his recent Humor & Harmony Festival.

Hurricane Chris delivered a heated message to 50 Cent in the form of an Instagram video on Sunday (August 18). His gripe centered on 50 Cent’s recent Humor & Harmony Festival in Hurricane’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

“You threw a m############ concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends, ain’t put no bankroll in any Louisiana legends’ pockets, but you paid the police half a million dollars,” he says in the clip. “What type of b#### ass s### is that?” He then condemned 50 Cent for not booking local artists like Boosie Badazz, Webbie or him.

“Shreveport had cheap ass land, he came and bought that s### and a n#### don’t give a f### about f#####’ with us,” he said. “He just showed you that by paying the police a half a million dollars, when we got young n##### out here starving. We got young n##### out here killing each other. That f###### money could have went to anything to help the youth, we don’t need more money invested into the police.”

He included a lengthy caption that read in part: “The people around @50cent are from New York even the ones who live in Shreveport they are attempting to gate keep a person who could of really made a difference. I challenge you to let me show u our community and the things that the rotten people around you.”

He went on to say Shreveport is the fourth worst educated state in America with a sky high murder rate and insisted the local youth is “lost.” He made sure to include in the comment section, “I love 50 bro it’s the people around him being selfish.”

Now that the Humor & Harmony Festival has ended, a Shreveport city attorney was able to confirm 50 Cent will be paying nearly $500,000 to cover the cost of law enforcement during the four-day event. The Shreveport Police Department partnered with several local agencies to keep the people of Shreveport and visitors safe. The festival ended with no reports of violent crimes.

“Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and his team at G-Unit have agreed to pay the costs incurred for security directly related to the events at the Humor & Harmony Festival,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “We anticipate those costs will approach $500,000. This gesture is a testament to Mr. Jackson’s pledge to help revitalize the Red River District of Downtown Shreveport in a fun, and most importantly safe, way. The G-Unit organization and the City of Shreveport proved through the success of the Humor & Harmony Festival that we can make big things happen when we work together as a team.”

In addition to the police partnering with other local agencies, G-Unit also had its own security team along with outsourced security companies making Shreveport one of the safest places to be.

Hurricane Chris has had beef with the local police for years. He recently filed a lawsuit against the Shreveport Police Department, hoping to recoup all the damages and lost wages he missed during the three-year legal battle over a second-degree murder charge. According to the rapper, the department neglected to give him due process and didn’t properly investigate his case involving the shooting death of Danzeria Farris in 2020.

Many people in the comment section of Hurricane’s post believe he acted in haste. As one person said, “Actually the money was invested in the community. Businesses made big money and businesses are preparing now for a bigger turnout next year. You jumped the gun on this one. Did you not see the video where young men got hired to work that weekend? Once the studio is done there will be more jobs available.

“Also it’s 2 weeks later why say this now after nothing but good reviews. Trust me I felt this way being one of the top comedians to ever come out of Shreveport who has performed with everyone that hit the stage but I said “just give it time” there’s more work coming.”