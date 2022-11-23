Ice Cube Confirms Losing $9 Million Hollywood Move Over Covid Jab 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube corroborated reports that he turned down $9 million to appear in Oh Hell No over his refusal to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The West Coast icon was slated to appear in the Jack Black comedy film Oh Hell No, but in Oct. 2021, reports surfaced claiming Ice Cube was dropped from the cast. The film was shot in Hawaii, and Sony reportedly required all cast members to be vaccinated before participating in the shoot.

During an interview, Ice Cube confirmed reports at the time that suggested he backed out of the film over his refusal to take the vaccine. He confirmed rejecting the movie “because I didn’t want to get the m############ jab.”

“I turned down $9m,” Ice Cube told Gillie and Wallo on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “I didn’t want to get the jab. F### that jab. F### ya’ll for trying to make me get it.”

However, Ice Cube says he “didn’t turn down” the film before clarifying: “Those m############ didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down.”

Furthermore, Ice Cube said he felt he didn’t need the vaccine, pointing to his never contracting coronavirus during the pandemic.

“They just wouldn’t give it to me,” Cube continued, referring to the movie. “The covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s### at all. Nothing. F### them. I didn’t need that s###.”

Nonetheless, Ice Cube is unsure how Hollywood will react to his decision not to take the Covid vaccine. “I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now,” before adding, “That’s Hollywood though. They’re on some s###. But me too – I’m on some s###, too.”

Check out the clip below.