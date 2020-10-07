Ice Cube Discusses His “Contract With Black America” On Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’

(AllHipHop News)
The Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is back for a new season. On this week’s edition, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris invited Hip Hop legend/movie star Ice Cube on the program to talk about his “Contract With Black America.”
Cube explained how the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers inspired him to create a plan that would specifically affect African-Americans. Political commentator Van Jones and NFL Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall were also guests on the show. Willow Smith’s rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cole, was part of the panel as well.
The Red Table Talk discussion featured Ice Cube addressing education funding reform, anti-racism classes, closing the wealth gap, racial disparity in bank loans, Black banks, police reform, voting, and other topics. He called on both the government and the private sector to contribute to ending systemic racism in the country.
“They try to make us think America is a household that’s broke and we don’t have the money to get the new Jordans this year because we broke,” said Ice Cube. “That’s how they make us think, ‘We ain’t got enough money for y’all because we broke.’”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added, “But America creates currency. It’s a currency creator. That’s why whenever there’s a war, they go ‘click-click-click’ and then the billions are there… The money is there to help the communities, we just got to push the politicians to do it.”