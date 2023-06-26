Ice Cube Set To Expose “Gatekeepers” Targeting His Big3 League On New Podcast Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Ice Cube is about to expose his haters – the “gatekeepers” trying to ruin his Big3 basketball league – on a new podcaster tour. Read more!

Ice Cube has announced his intention to go on a podcast tour to discuss “the club of gatekeepers.”

The former N.W.A rapper took to Twitter with a video claiming that his Big3 basketball league was not getting the attention it deserved due to the imposition of unnamed “gatekeepers.”

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” the rapper – whose real name is O’Shea Jackson – said in his video. “And a lot of you listening to me right here, right now, you are not part of the club either. And what I realized with the club is, what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of (their) f###### club. That p##### them off.

“What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

The 54-year-old claimed that “they” had been messing with him since he issued his Contract with Black America manifesto in 2020. While Ice did not specify who the “club” was, he later accused the National Basketball Association (NBA) executives of “working against” the Big3.

The “Boyz n the Hood” actor promised fans he would “go on a f### the Gatekeepers podcast tour” where he would “talk to everybody” to get his “message out to the people.”

Ice Cube did not divulge further details about his podcast tour plans.