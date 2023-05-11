Ice Cube Invites Newly Crowned King Charles To British Big3 Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Celebrities like Dr. J and Clyde the Glide are set to pop out at his event.

Gangsta rapper-turned-league owner, Ice Cube is heading over to Great Britain, looking for some royal love.

According to The U.S. Sun, the N.W.A. founding member is taking his Big3 basketball competition to London and hopes to host the newly crowned monarch, King Charles at one of the events.

The star-studded 3×3 exhibition is scheduled to grace the 02 Arena on Aug. 26.

“We want it to be star-studded. We want it to be the place to be in London on August 26,” the “Jackin’ For Beats” rapper said.

“We want people to feel like there is no better place to be in the city than the O2 Arena. Maybe the King might pop through and check it out, you never know!” he continued.

Adding, “I’ve got a seat next to me, [King Charles] can come down there and kick it with me and we can check out some Big3 basketball. I think he’ll dig it!”

No word if the offer was sincere or if he was just joking around.

Cube does intend to have some basketball royalty in the house. Two names that have been dropped to be in attendance his summer are Julius “Dr J” Erving and Clyde “the Glide” Drexler.

Do you think the King and his Queen will make an appearance, or will he have better luck getting Harry to fly over quickly?