Ice Cube Pivots To Tournament Idea After FIBA Blocks BIG3 Game With Gold Medalists

Ice Cube envisioned a three-on-three basketball tournament involving his BIG3 league and some of the best teams from around the world.

Ice Cube hasn’t given up on arranging a game between his BIG3 All-Stars and the Netherlands’ 3×3 Basketball Team, which won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. The BIG3 co-founder said his $250,000 cash prize offer remains on the table if FIBA allows the game to happen on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

The Hip-Hop legend previously accused FIBA of blocking the Netherlands from competing against the BIG3 All-Stars. The gold medalists accepted his challenge, but FIBA said no to the proposed game. FIBA’s rejection didn’t deter Ice Cube, who pushed back against the organization and pitched a more elaborate tournament idea.

“FIBA’s scared without a doubt,” Ice Cube said. “They came with some technicality that they needed a three-week notice. 10 days is enough to figure out if you want to do it or not. And so they blew a huge opportunity for these guys and for our guys and for sports fans and for the game of three-on-three. It would’ve got so much attention. So, we still got the money up. It’s like let’s give ‘em more than three weeks so they don’t have no excuses. And they can send a few more teams. We can have a BIG Cup. We can have a little tournament to see who’s the best in the world for real, for real.”

We would love to be a part of this three on three tournament @icecube #PMSLive https://t.co/P1lblXrUIO pic.twitter.com/v5FuGCOdw0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2024

The BIG3 championship game will be held in Boston on August 18. Ice Cube expressed interest in creating a World Cup-style tournament after the season ends.

“We wide open to create this BIG Cup tournament where we invite the best three-on-three teams in the world to come play,” he told McAfee. “Why not? Let’s do it … Let’s elevate the sport of three-on-three. Let’s get some attention of the world on the style of play. I think it’s a great idea. Let’s make it happen.”

Ice Cube launched his BIG3 basketball league in 2017. He hoped BIG3 players would be involved in the 2028 Olympics.