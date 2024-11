Ice Cube did not endorse any candidate in the 2024 presidential election but has been accused of being a secret Donald Trump supporter.

Ice Cube has a message for anybody thinking he supports Donald Trump or has thrown his hat in with the MAGA fanatics.

While the Hip-Hop icon did not endorse either the Democrat or Republican candidate in this year’s election, he’s faced claims that he is actually a Donald Trump Supporter.

However, he made his stance clear during a recent interview. He told Baller Alert that anybody who believes he’s on board with the MAGA movement is wrong.

“People who think I’m MAGA or a Trump supporter… that I went out there and voted for the Republicans…they got me f##### up,” he asserted.

Ice Cube insisted that he never voiced support for Donald Trump, nor has he endorsed any candidate in the past. “It’s just a narrative that’s wrong,” he said, adding that the belief stems from his involvement in Trump’s “Contract With Black America.”

Back in 2020, Ice Cube caused a stir after working with Trump on his plan to address racial inequality.

“Both parties came to me,” the NWA legend explained. “I discussed it with the Democrats, discussed it with the Republicans.”

Ultimately, Ice Cube said that while the Biden campaign wanted to wait until after the election, Trump’s team wanted to adopt some of his ideas for their “Platinum Plan.”

“That was done in their own think tank,” he said of the plan. “They came up with that. People are saying that was my plan and so they running with it. But, they the one’s stupid because that’s not the truth.”

Ice Cube Defends Working With Donald Trump

In October 2020, Ice Cube explained that he had never met Trump or spoken to him directly about the Platinum Plan. He also defended working with him following the backlash.

“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America,” Ice Cube tweeted. “They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Meanwhile, Ice Cube is gearing up to release his eleventh studio album, Man Down.

“The album my fans have been waiting on,” he said of the project. “This one is for my Day 1s, no b#######, hardcore hip-hop.”

Man Down is slated for release this Friday, November 22.