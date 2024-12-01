Ice Cube Shares Secret To Long Lasting Marriage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube shared insight into the dedication and love required to sustain his 32-year marriage to Kimberly Woodruff.

Ice Cube credited mutual commitment and a shared desire to stay together as the keys to his 32-year marriage to Kimberly Woodruff during a candid conversation on the “Funky Friday” podcast hosted by Cam Newton.

Reflecting on the longevity of their relationship, the Hip-Hop icon and actor reiterated that sustaining a marriage requires effort and acceptance of imperfection.

“You’ve got to want it,” said Ice Cube, 55. “I don’t want nobody to have my woman. She’s mine. I’m hers.”

Ice Cube emphasized the necessity of choosing one another every day, even when challenges arise. “Every day ain’t gonna be roses,” he added.

The rapper noted that frustrations are a natural part of close relationships, whether it be with family or a spouse.

“You don’t like your mama every day. Some days she gets on your nerves. Some days your brother,” he explained. “It’s all about whether you’re a family or not. You gotta be willing to give, and there’s gotta be someone you want to give that time, effort, and love to.”

Ice Cube and Kimberly, 54, have four children together: O’Shea Jr., 33; Darrell, 31; Kareema, 30; and Shareef, 24.

Despite their decades-long commitment, their story had an unexpected beginning. Ice Cube admitted during a 2021 interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” that Kimberly initially rejected his advances.

“When I saw her, something automatically went through my head and said, ‘Either that could be your woman or that should be your woman,’” he recalled. “Man, she didn’t want me. She turned me down!”

For Ice Cube, the strength of his marriage lies in persistence and prioritizing what matters most. His words highlight the reality that lasting relationships are built on consistent effort and shared determination to withstand life’s complexities.