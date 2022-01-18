Ice Cube To Perform At NASCAR Race In Los Angeles

Ice Cube will perform live on FOX during a race break at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 6.

Ice Cube has been booked for a NASCAR event.

The legendary rapper will perform during a race break at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The race is scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6.

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person,” Ice Cube said in a press release. “And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and L.A.”

NASCAR’s senior vice president for strategy and innovation Ben Kennedy added, “Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer. He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors. We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Ice Cube’s performance will air live on FOX as part of the race’s broadcast. Pitbull is also set to perform at a pre-race concert presented by Coca-Cola.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is the NASCAR Cup Series’ season-opening exhibition. The upcoming event will be NASCAR’s first Clash held outside of Daytona Beach, Florida.