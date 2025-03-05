Ice Cube Trapped In Hotel As Massive Cyclone Slams Australia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube encountered unexpected weather drama during his Australian tour, leaving him stranded in his hotel as a massive cyclone approached the country.

Ice Cube has found himself trading West Coast sunshine in Cali for wild weather as Cyclone Alfred barreled toward Australia’s eastern shoreline, leaving the Hip-Hop icon temporarily stranded inside his hotel.

The legendary rapper, currently Down Under for upcoming gigs in Sydney and Melbourne, shared his weather-induced predicament during a chat with the hosts of Australia’s popular TV program, “The Project.”

Ice Cube took the unexpected storm in stride, offering an amusing take on his unusual experience.

“It is pretty cool. I haven’t been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” Ice Cube joked. He added with a touch of dry humor, “You know, I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

Ice Cube’s unexpected brush with extreme weather comes on the heels of Green Day’s decision to pull the plug on their final Australian show due to Cyclone Alfred’s looming threat.

The pop-punk veterans were scheduled to take the stage at Robina Stadium on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday (March 4) but canceled in response to the cyclone’s potential danger.

Cyclone Alfred, a Category 2 tempest, packs winds reaching speeds of approximately 75 mph and is anticipated to strike Australia’s eastern coastline early Friday (March 7).

Meteorologists highlight the cyclone’s track as notably unusual, marking it as the southernmost cyclone to menace the region in over half a century.

Experts suggest climate change and rising ocean temperatures could influence this atypical route.

The approaching storm threatens millions of residents along Australia’s densely populated eastern coast.