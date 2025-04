The ceremony takes place on Tuesday (April 15) at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt on Hollywood Boulevard.

Ice Cube will receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday (April 15) at 11 a.m. PT. He’ll join other pioneering Hip-Hop artists like Ice-T, Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg, Salt N’ Pepa and Queen Latifah.

The ceremony takes place at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt on Hollywood Boulevard. Cube is expected to make a “major announcement” during the event, per the press release.

Considering Cube has been blazing trails since the 1980s, it’s surprising he doesn’t have a star already. But over the last few decades, his rise to fame has been meteoric. He’s starred in several hit films, including the beloved Friday franchise, which will finally see another installment in the near future.

Although Cube has been talking about it for years, New Line President/CCO Richard Brener recently confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, “We are making another Friday. We just closed a deal with Ice Cube to write and star. It’s going to be called Last Friday.”

Ice Cube has starred in all three Friday films: Friday (1995), Next Friday (2000) and the aforementioned Friday After Next. He also co-wrote the first entry with DJ Pooh and has solo screenplay credits on the two sequels. All of them were developed by New Line, which was run by Mike De Luca at the time of the original trilogy’s production. Warner Bros. later purchased New Line, giving Warner Bros. control of the franchise rights.

Ice Cube teased the project in 2019 during an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, where he provided a few details and was hoping for a 2020 release.

“Yeah, we pushing for it,” he said at the time. “We finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it’s going back and forth. Get into pre-production and start hiring. It would be nice for this to come out on the 25th anniversary. That would be kinda … good.”

But it just wasn’t in the cards. Multiple characters from the original film have since died, making it even more of a challenge. John Witherspoon, who played “Pops,”died in 2019 after suffering a heart attack, Anthony Johnson, who played “Ezal,” died in 2021 due to complications from alcohol abuse, and Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who played the hard but lovable Deebo, died in 2020 from COVID-19.

Ice Cube, who released the Man Down album last year, has been famous for most of his life. In a December 2024 interview with AllHipHop, he spoke about what he truly thinks of fame.

“I appreciate fame,” he said matter-of-factly. “It’s It’s been very good to me. It’s provided me with a lifestyle that I could have never dreamed of. And I appreciate my fans because they’re the reason. And so, you know, I look at my fans as my little army. They the folks that’s always supported my projects. And sometimes you might like my projects. Sometimes you might love it. Sometimes it might not be your cup of tea. But they always give me another look and another chance to give them something cool, so I appreciate that.”

Cube has been consistently supportive of his fellow Hip-Hop legends. In fact, he attended Ice-T’s star ceremony in 2023. Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps and Law & Order: SUV actress Mariska Hargitay and creator Dick Wolf were also among the many on deck. Peep the photo below.