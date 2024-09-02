Ice Spice Accused Of Making Satanic Gestures During Prayer With Streamer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice is facing backlash online from fans accusing her of making satanic hand signals during a prayer.

Ice Spice caused a stir online after a clip from a recent livestream went viral, sparking accusations that the rapper is a devil worshipper.

Over the weekend, popular Twitch streamer Tylil James broadcast live from Ice Spice’s Miami concert. After the show, Tylil led a prayer with Ice Spice and her friend and producer Riot.

“I’m going to say this prayer so the Lord can protect us as we go through the rest of the night and the rest of our careers,” Tylil said before beginning.

Clips of the livestream began circulating online as fans believed they spotted something sinister, claiming Ice Spice was making satanic hand gestures during the prayer.

“Tylil prays together with Ice Spice,” one person said alongside a post that garnered nearly 20 million views. “She couldn’t stop doing emotes with her face while the prayer was on.”

https://twitter.com/FearedBuck/status/1830239717889052853

Another person claimed Ice Spice “started behaving strangely and flashed a demonic hand sign,” after the prayer.

https://twitter.com/hoodniggaguillo/status/1830385333063565513

“Ice Spice really was on some demonic s###,” a third user stated. “Why would you bang Baphomet after praying??”

https://twitter.com/Squadelujah/status/1830376966685663496

However, not everybody was as conspiratorial, with some users calling out the backlash.

“Y’all can’t be serious about calling ice spice a devil worshiper for not taking a prayer from a streamer seriously,” one user questioned.

https://twitter.com/eucalyptizzz/status/1830480158752448776

It’s not the first time Ice Spice has been accused of making allegedly satanic hand gestures. Earlier this year, the “Munch” hitmaker sparked controversy after attending Super Bowl LVIII. She was filmed wearing an upside-down cross gifted to her by Playboi Carti and cameras spotted her flashing what looked like a devil horns hand signal.