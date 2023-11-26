Ice Spice Gets Her Own Chia Pet Complete With Pink Afro

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice has expanded her brand with her own Chia Pet featuring a signature curly afro. Check it out!

Ice Spice has solidified her status as a cultural icon with her latest business partnership.

Despite major brand partnerships with Dunkin’ Donuts, Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Beyonce’s Ivy Park, it’s her newest deal that is “turning heads.”

Expanding her brand beyond music, Ice Spice recently launched a Chia Pet modeled after her iconic image.

This collaboration with the Chicago-based company, Living Product, features a terracotta planter representing her vibrant ginger curly afro, trademark pink jacket, and a silver diamond necklace.

The package includes seeds for three plantings, a plastic drip tray, and promises ‘chart-topping growth” within two weeks.

The Chia Pet’s hair sprouts Chia Seeds, mimicking a green afro as they grow, which adds a whimsical touch to home decor and allows fans to bring a piece of Ice Spice’s energy into their living spaces.

The Ice Spice Chia Pet is priced at $34.99. It can be found online and in select physical stores, including Urban Outfitters, Spencers, Target, and Hot Topic.

This latest marketing venture adds to Ice Spice’s expanding portfolio, showcasing innovative ways artists are extending their brand visibility and engaging with their fan base.

Ice Spice has made significant strides in the music industry and in expanding her brand reach.

Over the past 15 months, she emerged as a breakout star following the release of her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in August 2022.

At just 23 years old, her rapid ascent in the music world has been remarkable, earning her multiple Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the title of 2023’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year by Billboard.

Additionally, Ice Spice is poised to potentially win four Grammys at the February 2024 ceremony, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.