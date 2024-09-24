Ice Spice Moves On From Stealing “In Ha Mood” Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper D.Chamberz sued Ice Spice and her producer RiotUSA for copyright infringement and unjust enrichment.

Ice Spice settled a lawsuit accusing her and producer RiotUSA of stealing the D.Chamberz song “In That Mood” for their track “In Ha Mood.” According to court documents obtained by AllHIpHop, the case was dismissed with prejudice – meaning it cannot be refiled – on Monday (September 23).

Attorneys for Ice Spice, RiotUSA and D.Chamberz informed a New York court they resolved the lawsuit on Friday (September 20). Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

D.Chamberz sued Ice Spice, her producer and others for copyright infringement and unjust enrichment in January. He claimed the defendants “unlawfully exploited” his song with “actual knowledge and fraudulent intent.”

“By every method of analysis, ‘In Ha Mood’ is a forgery—copied from plaintiffs, who wrote, performed, recorded and produced their original song ‘In That Mood’ … approximately 18 months before ‘In Ha Mood’ made its debut,” D.Chamberz’s lawyers argued. “To be sure, any proper comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context will demonstrate that ‘In Ha Mood’ was copied or principally derived from ‘In That Mood.’”

D. Chamberz believed RiotUSA was listening to Hot 97 when the radio station played “In That Mood” in 2021. The plaintiff also cited other ways the producer may have been exposed to the song.

“Riot follows DJ Drewski on Instagram and …. has listened to DJ Drewski’s radio show on Hot 97 during which In That Mood has been played,” the rapper’s lawyers contended. “Similarly, RiotUSA’s father, Ephrem Lopez a/k/a ‘DJ Enuff’ (himself a well-known DJ and radio personality on Hot 97) follows D.Chamberz on Instagram and has, from time to time, actively engaged with D.Chamberz’s social media content. Based on all of the facts and circumstances known to plaintiffs, as described above, it is probable – or, at the very least, reasonably possible – that defendants heard the work and knew about the work prior to the creation and publication of ‘In Ha Mood.’”

Ice Spice released “In Ha Mood” in 2023. The song was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2024.