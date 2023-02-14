Ice Spice Reacts To North West’s Portrait: “She’s So Talented” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

North West showed off her artistic abilities by drawing an impressive portrait of Bronx rising star rapper Ice Spice.

The nine-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian showed off her skills in a video posted on the TikTok account she shares with her mother. In the clip, North shares a step-by-step close-up of her creating the picture of Ice Spice.

She proudly showed off her finished portrait to her 14.3 million followers, holding the drawing up to the camera while singing along to “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.

Ice Spice shared North West’s video on her Instagram and later praised the little girl for her artistic tribute. She told TMZ the young creative is “so talented,” and described the portrait as “so cute,” before thanking her.

While Ice Spice appreciated North West’s gesture, she was surprised by another fan’s impromptu gift. The Bronx native was strolling through New York at the weekend when a man dropped to his knees in front of the 23-year-old rapper, offering her a bunch of red roses. However, Ice Spice wasn’t feeling the love, returning a nervous smile before walking off laughing.

A fan tried to give #IceSpice some flowers and she curved him 😬 pic.twitter.com/OQidK451Ai — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Ice Spice joined Lil Nas on the front row at Coach during New York Fashion Week. The two rappers cozied up for selfies at the A-list fashion show held at the Park Avenue Armory.

“I’m the baddie friend she was talm bout,” Lil Nas wrote, sharing the pics on Twitter.