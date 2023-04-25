Ice Spice Scorches The Internet In Her Underwear

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bronx bombshell Ice Spice is the hottest thing around and so it is no surprise that when Kim Kardashian was looking for a pop influencer to model her new line of undergarments, she tapped the “Gangsta Boo” chart-topper.

On Monday, Kardashian announced on Thursday, April 27, she will launch her largest shapewear design collection since she and Kanye created the brand in 2019.

The campaign will not only include rap music’s favorite ginger, but also PinkPantheress, Nessa Barrett, and RAYE.

Kardashian said in a press release, “I’m excited to launch this next generation of Skims shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists.”

She also said they were selected because they are “super talented women and truly reflect our Skims community.”

Ice Spice also seems excited to get the call to rep the brand, saying it is company that “gets it.

“Skims just gets it,” she said in the press release. “And makes me feel extra snatched,” before adding, “I’m happy to be a part of the latest campaign.”

This is not the only brand the current “It Girl” has been asked to endorse. AllHipHop.com reported she recently was tapped by Beyoncé to help push the latest capstone of her IVY Park brand.