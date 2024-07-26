Ice Spice Twerks When Kai Cenat Asks Her To Freestyle In Flirty Livestream 

Ice Spice joined forces with Kai Cenat in a hilarious and flirty livestream amid the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K!
On Thursday night ( July 25,) the influential content creator tapped another Hip-Hop personality to vibe with him on his stream. Once Ice Spice overcame her shock at Cenat’s temporary location – a U-Haul truck – the Bronx natives soon got comfortable.
“How you been? I miss you,” the “Munch” hitmaker told the streamer before he leaned in for a hug.
Elsewhere during the stream, Cenat asked Spice to freestyle. However, Ice Spice began twerking instead of rapping, performing some of her signature moves.
In another amusing segment, Spice sat on Cenat’s back while he attempted to knock out some pushups. However, the streamer’s strength failed him, and they both came crashing to the floor.
Later in the stream, Cenat appeared to forget all about his crush on South African singer Tyla.
“You’re so special,” Ice Spice told him before Kai Cenat replied, “I feel special,” while blushing up a storm.
Hours before Ice Spice linked Kai Cenat, she was making headlines following Cardi B’s reaction to a perceived diss on a leaked snippet of Y2K! cut “BB Belt.”
“These b###### have absolutely lost their mind,” Cardi B wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B######!!!”
She added, “These b###### can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you b######!! And ima show yall.”
Meanwhile, at midnight on Friday (July 26), Ice Spice released her debut album Y2K! Stream it below.