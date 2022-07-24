Ice-T Explains What Happened The Last Time He Tried To Breakdance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice-T admitted his breakdancing days are over during an appearance on late night TV to promote his new book “Split Decision: Life Stories.”

Ice-T has conceded he can no longer breakdance like he used to.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” host Stephen asked the gangsta rap pioneer if he could still breakdance.

“People say, ‘Can you still do it?’ In my mind, I can do it,” he laughed. “I was in the studio one night and I heard the beat and I started thinking I could break dance again, so I started dancing. I went down, touched the floor, and my whole back went (bleurgh). I was like, ‘Oh OK, right now, my foot’s supposed to come flying through here!'”

Ice-T noted that he can still do the moves in his head. “(It’s) in my mind now,” the 64-year-old smiled.

The star is promoting his new book, “Split Decision: Life Stories.”