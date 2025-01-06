Ice-T Claps Back At Trolls Over Viral Traffic Stop Controversy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice-T was going viral after a video surfaced online of his heated encounter with a cop in New Jersey last May.

Ice-T’s heated exchange with a cop during a traffic stop is ruffling feathers online but the Law & Order: SVU star is clapping back at his critics.

On Sunday (December 5) Ice-T hopped on X (Twitter) with a PSA for his followers.

“The ONLY person you will ever TOTALLY agree with on EVERY SINGLE topic, belief or situation is YOURSELF,” he wrote. “Not one other person on earth…….. AND… Your own beliefs and positions will Change about things throughout Your life. ‘You don’t Guide Life, you Ride Life.’”

Although Ice-T’s tweet had no connection to the incident with the cop, one user seized the opportunity to share their unsolicited opinion in the replies.

“N#### you were mad a cop was doing his job while u drove with no license/registration,” they stated. “Ignorant self entitled self victimizing clown. You’re too old to act this pathetic. No one owes you anything just because you’re black u dumb m### stop playing victim.”

Ice-T didn’t hold back with his response.

“And you went to the problem of making a Fake account to say that Dumb s###,” he replied. “Or….. You’re just a pathetic lil Baby B#### with 6 followers… Either way.. Eat Multiple D#### today.”

In a follow-up post, he wrote, “Twitter/ X can be FUN! I’ve got time today.”

The bodycam footage recorded last May shows Ice-T going off on the officer over his expired license and registration. The dispute intensified when the officer told him he was going to tow his vehicle.

“Give me my paperwork you f###### a######. Give me my f###### paperwork.” Ice-T then glares into the camera and says, “Get this on camera. This muthafucker…I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an a######.”