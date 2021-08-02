Ice-T’s Wife Coco Explains Why She Still Breastfeeds Their 5-year-old Daughter

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin says breastfeeding with her 5-year-old is still a great bonding experience!

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin has defended breastfeeding her five-year-old daughter Chanel, insisting she won’t tell her little girl that it’s time to stop.

While the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding babies up to two years, Coco has decided to continue her breastfeeding journey for a further three years.

And while she won’t be telling Chanel she can’t have any more breast milk, Coco also enjoys the bonding experience it gives her and her daughter.

“Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” the 42-year-old told Us Weekly.

Coco added that despite the fact Chanel can “eat steak and hamburgers”, she “likes a little snack every now and then”.

“Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no,” the Think Like a Man Too actress insisted.

Coco previously told In Touch magazine in October 2019 that she will leave it up to her daughter as to when she stops breastfeeding, but insisted her little girl “won’t be like 16 and be like, ‘Mom, can I have the boob? and then a car?'”

“She’s going to go through a time in her life where she’s like, ‘Okay, I got this Mom, I don’t need you.’ And right now she still wants me so I’m just going to accept it,” she said at the time. (SVB