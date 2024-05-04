Ice-T Scoffs At Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s “Random Male Gossip”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anyone who’s curious about the Original Gangster’s take won’t be getting one—and that’s not up for debate.

Ice-T, a West Coast rap pioneer and veteran actor, knows a thing or two about beef. But when it comes to the latest Kendrick Lamar and Drake dust-up, he doesn’t want any part of it.

As Kendrick and Drake dominated trending Twitter topics, the Original Gangster shared his thoughts in a blunt tweet, writing, “I’m sorry if I’m not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip…I’m a HUSTLER. I’m only focused on the bag.”

I’m sorry if I’m not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip… I’m a HUSTLER. I’m only focused on the Bag 💰. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 3, 2024

The Kendrick Lamar versus Drake beef exploded over the past week and appeared to reach its apex on Friday night (May 3). As the clock ticked toward midnight, Drake fired off “Family Matters” and Kendrick Lamar followed up 37 minutes later with “Meet The Grahams.”

“Family Matters” packed a punch, especially the lines about the paternity of one of Kendrick’s kids.

“Why you never hold your son and tell him, ‘Say cheese?'” he raps. “We could’ve left the kids out of this, don’t blame me/You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet/Your baby mama captions always screamin’, “Save me”/You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free/Don’t make it Dave Free’s/’Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD/Then this is all makin’ plenty f#####’ sense to me.”

Drake also admitted bringing his son Adonis into it made him snap in the first place. But Kendrick, clearly anticipating his next move, took it to another level with “Meet The Grahams” in which he addresses members of Drake’s family one by one—beginning with Adonis.

“Dear Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest/It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive/I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a condom/I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him/Life is hard, I know, the challenge is always gon’ beat us home/Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grown/And you’re a good kid that need good leadership/Let me be your mentor since your daddy don’t teach you s###.”

He also tells Drake’s parents, Dennis and Sandra Graham, that their son “should die” and rot in a jail cell next to Harvey Weinstein. Brutal. Of course, Twitter is still lighting up with reactions, and the general consensus seems to be Kendrick won this round. But anyone who’s curious about Ice-T’s take won’t be getting one—and that’s not up for debate.