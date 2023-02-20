Ice-T Mourns Passing Of ‘Law & Order’ Co-Star Richard Belzer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I wake up to the news I lost my friend today.”

American actor Richard Belzer died on February 19 at the age of 78. Belzer’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star, rapper/actor Tracy “Ice-T” Marrow, shared a message about the late entertainer on social media.

Richard Belzer passed away in his home in southern France. Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the stand-up comedian, stated Belzer had “lots of health issues” before his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For more than two decades, Belzer played NYPD detective John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street and in the Law & Order television franchise. Ice-T has also spent over 20 seasons as a regular on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you… https://t.co/WmaHvj629b pic.twitter.com/Fca9qiaDLV — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2023

“Highs and Lows…,” tweeted Ice-T on Sunday afternoon. “After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.”

Ice-T continued, “Damn it! But remember this… ’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you Homie 🙏.”

The tragic announcement of Richard Belzer’s death came just two days after Ice-T received the 2,747th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and Special Victims Unit lead actress Mariska Hargitay attended the ceremony in Los Angeles.