Ice-T Mourns Passing Of ‘Law & Order’ Co-Star Richard Belzer

American actor Richard Belzer died on February 19 at the age of 78. Belzer’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star, rapper/actor Tracy “Ice-T” Marrow, shared a message about the late entertainer on social media.
Richard Belzer passed away in his home in southern France. Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the stand-up comedian, stated Belzer had “lots of health issues” before his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
For more than two decades, Belzer played NYPD detective John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street and in the Law & Order television franchise. Ice-T has also spent over 20 seasons as a regular on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
“Highs and Lows…,” tweeted Ice-T on Sunday afternoon. “After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.”
Ice-T continued, “Damn it! But remember this… ’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you Homie 🙏.”
The tragic announcement of Richard Belzer’s death came just two days after Ice-T received the 2,747th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and Special Victims Unit lead actress Mariska Hargitay attended the ceremony in Los Angeles.