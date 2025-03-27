Ice-T Proves Even Tough Guys Love Puppies With Greeting Card

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice-T humorously embraced a softer image in his latest digital greeting inspired by a classic children’s TV show.

Ice-T swapped his tough-guy persona for a cardigan and cupcakes in a playful new birthday ecard inspired by “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” from American Greetings.

The legendary rapper and “Law & Order: SVU” actor temporarily ditches his trademark leather jacket for a cozy purple sweater, transforming himself into a cheerful alter-ego named “Nice T.”

In the humorous digital greeting, Nice T tackles birthday party preparations, from decorating cupcakes and wrapping gifts to sculpting ice and serenading viewers with a clarinet solo.

The clip culminates with Ice-T surrounded by a pack of puppies, proving even the toughest Hip-Hop icons can’t resist adorable animals.

“Birthdays have always been a reflective time for me,” said Ice T. “I appreciate every day throughout the year but hearing from so many friends and family on my birthday reminds me of just how lucky I am. Knowing I can now be a small part of someone’s birthday celebration is truly a gift.”

Rob Matousek, an executive at American Greetings, praised Ice-T’s diversity and expressed excitement about bringing the Hip-Hop star into their digital lineup.

The rapper’s SmashUp ecard is available on the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites and their respective apps.