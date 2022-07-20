IDK Calls Out Popeyes For Using His Trademarked Name

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Does the “Dog Food” performer have a legal case against the restaurant?

Jason “IDK” Mills (formerly Jay IDK) established himself as a recording artist on the rise with bodies of work like USee4Yourself and Simple. The initials in his moniker originally stood for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge.

The London-born, Maryland-raised rapper apparently trademarked his stage name. On Tuesday afternoon, Mills publicly addressed the Popeyes fried chicken food chain’s latest menu item.

“The meal you didn’t know you needed is finally here. Get the IDK Meal, with all the flavors to make anyone happy, for just $6,” reads a July 19 tweet from the verified Popeyes Twitter account.

In response, the “Dog Food” performer quote-tweeted Popeyes and added, “Popeyes, y’all know I own the trademark for IDK? Ppl are confused and think I have something to do with this when no one reached out to me. Can we fix this?”

Popeyes, y’all know I own the trademark for IDK? Ppl are confused and think I have something to do with this when no one reached out to me. Can we fix this? https://t.co/8t3x7V0Ac1 — IDK (@IDK) July 19, 2022

Social media users began debating whether Mills has a legal case against Popeyes. One person with the @ALdaOpportunist Twitter handle claimed the rapper’s Clue No Clue, LLC only owns the rights to audio and video recordings, apparel, and entertainment services for IDK, but not food.

IDK then retweeted a self-described stan account who replied to @ALdaOpportunist. Twitter user @laneybaby wrote, “The fact that so many people are under the impression that this is his meal (given all the fast food/musician collab meals) it’s enough for them to cease and desist regardless of what you posted. They’re infringing on his likeness.”

Back in May, IDK released the 8-track Simple album via Warner Records. The project features Hip Hop artists Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Grammy-winning Haitian-Canadian Kaytranada produced the project.

