Idris Elba Was Nearly Killed By Maniac While Trying To Break Up Domestic Dispute

Actor Idris Elba recounts a harrowing encounter where he intervened in a violent dispute, narrowly escaping with his life after being threatened at gunpoint.

Idris Elba has remembered being threatened at gunpoint during an altercation in the U.S.

The “Luther” star, 50, recalled the moment while speaking with the Daily Mail.

“I nearly lost my f###### life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” Idris Elba revealed. “A guy (was) whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f###### kill you,’ and so on. I come round, and I go ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'”

Idris, who has been married to model Sabrina Dhowre since 2019, claimed the man then “Pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?'”

“He thought I was trying to hit on her,” “The Wire” actor recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that’… Consequences, man.”

The Hackney-born actor starred in the Apple TV+ series “Hijack,” playing a character traveling on a flight from Dubai to London which turns into a hostage situation.