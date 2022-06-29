Idris Elba Reportedly In Talks To Join $1.2 Billion Bid For British Broadcaster Channel 4 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Idris Elba is allegedly in discussions with international marketing firm Miroma Group for a $1.2 billion bid for the U.K.’s Channel 4.

Idris Elba could be adding another role to his already growing list of titles if recent reports are accurate.

The British multi-hyphenate began his career in the entertainment industry as a DJ while still a student before leaving school to pursue an acting career. He continued to spin the turntables to support himself in between roles and has released music as a rapper and featured in numerous collaborations. he also joined Stefflon Don and Sean Paul on Wiley’s#### “Boasty” on 2020. Watch the video below.

Wiley – Boasty (Feat. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul & Idris Elba)

He continued to do both before landing the role of Stringer Bell in the 2002 HBO drama series The Wire. Then in 2013, Idris Elba founded his production company Green Door Pictures. The organization aims to develop talent and promote inclusion, representation, and diversity.

Now, according to The Sunday Times, Idris Elba is in talks with the founder of the international marketing firm Miroma Group Marc Boyan to make a joint bid for the British broadcaster, Channel 4.

The reported bid comes after the U.K. government confirmed its plans to privatize Channel 4 earlier this year. The government says privatization will allow the channel to compete with platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Channel 4 called the plan “disappointing,” and claimed the plans disregarded concerns from the public.

“With over 60,000 submissions to the Government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised,” a statement from the broadcaster read.

“Channel 4 has engaged in good faith with the Government throughout the consultation process, demonstrating how it can continue to commission much-loved programmes from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public.”

Meanwhile, Idris Elba launched a sneaker collab with Christian Louboutin earlier this week. He also teased yet another prospective career, this time as a fashion designer.

“I might just drop my own sneaker collection. 😁 ( joking not joking),” he penned in the caption.