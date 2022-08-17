Idris Elba Shunned By His Daughter For 3 Weeks After She Failed To Land A Role In “Beast’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Idris Elba revealed the chemistry was off with his daughter Isan Elba who “didn’t have the right energy” for the film.

Idris Elba got the cold shoulder from his daughter after she failed to make the grade when she auditioned for his new movie Beast.

He popped by the Breakfast Club to promote the film and opened up about why his daughter was not cast. According to Idris, his 20-year-old daughter Isan Elba “didn’t have the right energy” for the film.

“The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for [the] film,” Idris Elba admitted. However, it fell to the film’s producer Will Packer to deliver the bad news to the woman he affectionately calls his niece.

“I called and talked to her, ’cause I’ve known her for a very long time, you know what I mean,” Packer explained. “I’m like ‘Uncle Will.’ That’s like my little niece, you know, and she’s amazing.”

However, the Girls Trip producer revealed the talented actress will be back. “You’re definitely going to be seeing her,” he added.

Nonetheless, it took Isan some time to get over the disappointment. Though he was not the bearer of bad news, Idris Elba revealed she refused to speak to him for three weeks. “We got through that you know and I’m really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere,” Idris expressed. Check out the episode at the end of the post.

Meanwhile, it appears that Idris Elba is no longer in the running for a role he coveted for some time after reports suggested he withdrew from the race to take over as the new James Bond. However, according to U.K. outlet The Mirror, he’s “informally” part of the selection process after being in talks with producers about the role for such a long time.