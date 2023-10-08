Idris Elba In Therapy Thanks To The Film Industry

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Idris Elba revealed he’s in therapy to tackle “unhealthy habits” he has developed since becoming an award-winning actor.

Idris Elba has revealed that he is in therapy to work through his “unhealthy habits.”

During an appearance on the “Changes with Annie Macmanus” podcast, the 51-year-old actor, who has labeled himself a “workaholic,” opened up about seeking therapy after developing some “unhealthy habits.”

“In my therapy, I’ve been thinking a lot about changing, almost to the point of neuropaths being changed and shifting (sic),” Idris Elba told the podcast host. “It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that, it’s just because I have some unhealthy habits that have just really formed.”

The Emmy Award winner explained that the film industry promotes an unhealthy work-life balance.

“I work in an industry that I am rewarded for those unhealthy habits,” Idris Elba stated. “I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic. And that isn’t great for life, generally. Nothing that’s too extreme is good. Everything needs balance.”

The British actor added, “But I am rewarded massively to be a workaholic, to someone that can go, ‘I’m not going to see my family for six months.’ And I’m in there grinding and making a new family and then leave them.”

Idris noted that he has considered whether his struggles with work-life balance are linked to his childhood.

“Those are pathways that I had to be like, ‘I’ve got to adjust,'” he said. “So I’ve been thinking about this a lot and oddly enough a lot of our childhood is really at the root of it.”