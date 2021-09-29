Idris Elba Trending Again, Could We See a Black James Bond?

Idris Elba has said in the past that although he would take on the role of 007 he fears racists won’t accept a Black Bond.

Idris Elba began trending yesterday (September 28) as fans once again raised their hopes that the British actor could become the next James Bond. The conversation as to whether Idris could be the first Black man to play Bond was reignited recently as Daniel Craig’s time playing the role of the British secret agent comes to an end.

The latest film in the long-running franchise, “No Time To Die” is slated for release on October 8, and fans of the movies are eagerly anticipating who the next leading man will be.

However, they’re going to have to be patient as Barbara Broccoli, long-time Bond producer, isn’t even considering it until at least next year.

Speaking in a recent interview she explained, “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

While newer names like “Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page have been touted as potential replacements, Idris Elba, who played the role of Stringer Bell in “The Wire,” has long been a fan favorite. Reports of Idris taking on the role and becoming the first-ever Black 007 emerged in 2014. Then, in 2018, producer Broccoli told “The Daily Star,” “It is about time a Black actor is the next James Bond.”

However, Idris Elba has expressed mixed feelings about the prospect of taking on the role fearing a racist backlash if the role was played by a Black man.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2019, Idris explained: “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character.

“Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond.”

Heartbreakingly, Idris hinted at the anxiety he felt about playing the character on the big screen: “You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin.

“And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

Black British actresses and stars of the film Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch appeared at yesterday’s premiere in London.

Artists Skepta, Dave, and Stormzy appeared at the premiere in a display of Black British excellence.

Watch the trailer for “No Time To Die” below.