Iggy Azalea Announces Move Away From Music After ‘End Of An Era’ Album

Seven years ago, Iggy Azalea was one of the hottest music acts in America thanks to the success of the #1 single “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX. The Australian went on to release the studio LPs The New Classic in 2014 and In My Defense in 2020.

Iggy Azalea is preparing to drop another project titled End Of An Era later this year. According to the 31-year-old rapper, the release of that album will mark her move away from the music industry.

“End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month. I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music. I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future,” tweeted Iggy Azalea on Thursday afternoon.

She added, “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!" — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

Iggy Azalea’s rap career has consisted of notable highs and lows. The “I Am the Stripclub” performer scored three Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and collected four Grammy Award nominations. Plus, The New Classic is certified Platinum in the United States.

However, Iggy Azalea was also tied up in several controversial moments throughout her run. She was involved in an infamous longstanding feud with fellow female rapper Azealia Banks over accusations that Iggy was culturally appropriating Black culture.

Iggy Azalea also had highly-publicized back-and-forths with her former Grand Hustle mentor T.I. as well as Hip Hop legend Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. Recently, the 2012 XXL Freshman Class member was accused of “blackfishing” (the practice of a Caucasian presenting themselves as a person of color online) in the “I Am The Stripclub” music video.