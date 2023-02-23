Iggy Azalea Avoids Answering A Question About Nicki Minaj Versus Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An appearance on Bravo’s ‘WWHL’ included Iggy playing “Truth or Touch Up!”

Iggy Azalea once dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX and “Problem” with Ariana Grande. While Azalea scored hits with those Pop singers, she never collaborated with fellow chart-topping Hip Hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

In addition, Iggy Azalea avoided getting caught up in the years-long Nicki versus Cardi beef. Her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen included the Australian choosing to stay out of the feud that has stans on social media constantly attacking each other.

Andy Cohen asked Azalea who was the better rapper between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during the late-night talk show’s “Truth or Touch Up!” segment. It became clear The New Classic album creator did not want to answer the question.

“Oh god. Why would you do this to me!?” responded Iggy Azalea. “I just don’t want to start drama. I have an opinion.” The 32-year-old former T.I. protégé did reply to a question about odd requests from her OnlyFans subscribers.

The Cardi B/Nicki Minaj hostility came to a head during a 2018 NYC Fashion Week after-party. Cardi threw a shoe at her “MotorSport” collaborator at the event. Since then, both women have taken shots at the other on social media and in songs. Their most recent public clash happened in October 2022.

Iggy Azalea had her own rumored bad blood with Nicki Minaj as well. Minaj’s 2014 BET Awards acceptance speech for Best Female Hip Hop Artist included her saying, “When you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it.”

Many viewers took that statement by Nicki Minaj as shade towards her fellow nominee because Iggy Azalea faced accusations of using a ghostwriter at the time. Minaj later downplayed she directed those shots at Azalea. Last year, Iggy claimed to never have had any issues with the Queens-bred emcee.