Iggy Azalea Calls Her Infamous Viral Freestyle “Trash”

‘The New Classic’ album creator seems to be taking the jokes in stride.

Iggy Azalea had a rough go as a rising rapper. While Azalea scored a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2014 with “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX, the Australian never climbed back to the top of the mountain.

Even before “Fancy” took off, some Hip Hop heads shook their heads after watching an Iggy Azalea freestyle on Sway In The Morning. That cringe-worthy 2013 performance became infamous on the internet.

One social media user decided to resurrect that moment by sharing an altered clip of Azalea’s rap on Twitter. The @HipHopMoments_ account posted, “Never forget when John from Tennessee violated Iggy Azalea’s freestyle 🤣😭.”

Iggy Azalea quote-tweeted @HipHopMoments_ and added, “Never forget that this is a literal EDIT & whilst this verse is indeed trash, John from Tennessee has never called me 😹🤷‍♀️.”

The 32-year-old former protégé of Tip “T.I.” Harris clarified, “The call was to [The White Girl Mob member] Lil Debbie if anyone’s curious about who John called or where this originated. 🤷‍♀️”

Apparently, using the Sway video to troll Iggy Azalea does not work. She also tweeted, “It’s always to s### on me but it doesn’t upset me because it never actually happened so why would I care? Lmaoooooo 😹🤷‍♀️🥴.”

The 2012 XXL Freshman later tweeted, “I’m so glad I can laugh at myself cause it’s never that deep or serious to walk through life angry at everything and everyone.” Many of Azalea’s online fans showed their support.

In addition to “Fancy” going No. 1, Iggy Azalea achieved two other Top 5 entries on the Hot 100. “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora peaked at #3. Azalea’s contribution to Ariana Grande’s “Problem” earned her a #2 single as well. All three songs dropped in 2014.

