Iggy Azalea Says She Has No Issues With Nicki Minaj

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea dragged The New York Post over an article claiming she had a brewing beef with Nicki Minaj. Read more!

Iggy Azalea has responded to an article that claimed she fell out with Nicki Minaj – denying they have ever argued.

After the New York Post included her on a list of artists who have feuded with Minaj, the “Fancy” rapper questioned the outlet’s decision.

Iggy, 32, replied to a tweet linking to the feature, which had her photo in the thumbnail under the title “A History Of Nicki Minaj’s Feuds.”

“Why am I on this?” the rapper asked in the replies. “We’ve never said anything bad about one another. Y’all weird.”

The article claimed that Iggy had insulted 39-year-old Nicki after the “Starships” rapper’s 2010 BET Awards performance, and that Nicki cryptically responded to the insult while accepting a BET Award four years later.

One Twitter user noted to Iggy that she chose Cardi B over Nicki when asked about her favourite new records in a Power 106 interview.

“I can like whatever music i want lmaoooooooooo. A song is a song,” she responded. “I’m not part of y’all weirdo lol wars.”