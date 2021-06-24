Iggy Azalea Working To Get In Shape Ahead Of Tour

Iggy is working on tightening up her frame as she prepares to head back out on the road with Pitbull!

Iggy Azalea has “gotta get fit” before she heads out on tour as she’s not capable of performing for an hour onstage.

The 31-year-old rapper – who announced the birth of her son Onyx on social media in June last year – has revealed plans to tour with Pitbull later this summer.

But the Australian, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, admits she desperately needs to get in better shape over the next few weeks.

Asked what it feels like to be returning to the stage, Iggy wrote on Twitter: “I’m glad I’m not the headliner cause babe, I can’t do an hour on stage yet… I gotta get fit again. My lungs can’t take it. Lmao.”

And on how many songs she’ll be performing during each show, the “Black Widow” hitmaker added: “35min set so probably 10-12 songs.”

Despite this, Iggy doesn’t have any immediate plans to tour Europe, explaining that it’ll be too difficult to manage touring overseas amid the pandemic.

When probed about potential plans to tour Europe, the rapper said: “Not right now, just USA because 32 dates is already tons to juggle when you have a 15 month old kid.”

Earlier this month, Iggy revealed she’d bought a “baby” Range Rover for her son. The rap star – who owns a Range Rover Autobiography – wrote on Twitter: “I bought onyx a baby range today and I’m so excited.

“Mama has the autobiography and baby boy has the evoque. I’m getting rims on it so it can be like the mini version of mine!”