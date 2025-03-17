Iggy Azalea Blasts UMG In Explosive Rant Over Unpaid Royalties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea has launched a scathing attack on Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the music giant of withholding millions of dollars in unpaid royalties.

The Australian rapper took to social media over the weekend to expose what she claims is a blatant theft, stating that UMG owes her an amount in the eight-figure range.

In a series of fiery tweets, Azalea revealed that she has never received a single royalty from UMG for anything outside the United States. To make matters worse, when she attempted to address the issue through legal channels, the label responded with what she described as a laughable settlement offer of just $18,000.

“They owe me millions of dollars in back pay,” Azalea wrote. “They technically stole from me, as per my contract I am due payment.”

Azalea did not hold back, branding UMG as “criminals” who exploit artists for financial gain. She described the company as “the scummiest” in the industry and criticized its treatment of artists who lack the financial resources to fight for what they are rightfully owed.

“They do this to SO MANY artists who unfortunately can’t afford to fight for what they’re owed,” she continued. “Thus they get away with this behavior. Universal Music really needs to do better in their treatment of the artists who quite literally earn them millions via intellectual property they had zero part in creating. Yuck.”

Iggy Azalea Vows To Take Legal Action Against UMG

Azalea said she has been privately battling UMG over this issue for over two years. She made it clear that she has no plans to back down.

“Universal Music, mark my words you ugly b####,” she declared. “You will pay me what’s owed.”

The rapper also called out what she sees as a deliberate strategy by major labels to discourage artists from pursuing legal action by making the process financially burdensome.

“They bank on hiding it and thinking the artist will never be able to pay for forensic accounting to happen,” she explained. “I can and I will be taking this to court.”

Azalea has vowed to take legal action if UMG does not present a “reasonable” settlement offer. She emphasized that she had warned the company of her intention to go public with the matter, and now, she is following through on that promise.

“One thing about me is: I will fight for what I want until I’m literally dragged out kicking and screaming,” she asserted.