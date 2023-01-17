Iggy Makes $300K The First 24 Hours On Only Fans

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As pop star drops new project, she realizes she has a new lane.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has made a killing with her debut on OnlyFans.

The chart-topper, despite her hesitancy to register to the platform, made more than a quarter million in 24 hours after launching on a profile on the site.

As AllHipHop.com reported, the “Fancy” rapper announced she was going to open her profile to her fans on Friday, Jan. 13. Her first video was her posing in bed.

The freaks and stalkers flooded to break out their credit cards to get a chance to peek at whatever she was offering. She made a whopping $300K on the first day, according to Capitalxtra.

The artist posted on social, “SURPRISE! I’m dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell,’” adding, “You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account.”

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!”

She explained why she changed her mind about the platform, saying, “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.”

Azalea then said, “excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.”