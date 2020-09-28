Iman Shumpert Links With DJ Drama To Drop ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape ‘Joyride’

(AllHipHop Music)
For nearly two decades, recording artists have sought out DJ Drama to get the Gangsta Grillz stamp of approval. NBA champion Iman Shumpert (professionally known as IMAN.) is the latest rapper to connect with the Generation Now co-founder for a Gangsta Grillz project.
It’s out #thejoyride pic.twitter.com/mU0OHGGRGs
— Iman. (@imanshumpert) September 27, 2020
Shumpert released Joyride over the weekend. The 13-track mixtape features the voice of DJ Drama opening the body of work by telling listeners, “I think we been in the house too long. Anybody need a ride? I’m bout to take a joyride.”
Drama provides commentary throughout a tape that includes IMAN. flipping tracks such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Suicidal Thoughts,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HiiiPower,” and Pop Smoke’s “Dior.” Shumpert joins previous Gangsta Grillz creators like Lil Wayne, T.I., Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, and many more.
This is not the first time the former Cleveland Cavaliers player showed off his rap skills. In 2018, Shumpert dropped the Substance Abuse EP. A year later he returned with Piece de la Foutu Pie. He also appeared on 2020’s The Album by his wife, Teyana Taylor. The celebrity couple recently welcomed their second daughter.