Iman Shumpert is addressing Teyana Taylor’s accusations that he leaked confidential divorce documents to the media.

The former NBA star’s attorney, Stephen C. Steele, addressed the claims on Wednesday (March 19).

“My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings,” Steele told TMZ Sports. “Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media.”

The attorney added, “Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter.”

Taylor previously accused Shumpert of leaking sealed court documents related to their divorce proceedings. She filed a petition against him, seeking a 20-day jail sentence and maximum fines for allegedly disclosing confidential court information.

The singer and actress claimed Shumpert strategically timed the leak to coincide with her social media posts featuring actor Aaron Pierre following the 2025 Oscars.

Taylor suggested that the former NBA player was attempting to provoke controversy to promote his latest rap release.

Taylor also alleged she possesses evidence proving Shumpert paid individuals to circulate information about their divorce online. She accused him of profiting professionally at her expense, subjecting her to public criticism and hateful commentary.

In court filings, Taylor maintained that the couple never reached a formal “settlement,” clarifying that the court allocated their assets in July 2024.

Taylor further accused Shumpert of repeatedly pretending ignorance when questioned about how sensitive details from their divorce case became public.

The court is expected to address Taylor’s petition and allegations in upcoming hearings scheduled later this year.