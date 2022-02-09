India.Arie: I Don’t Think Joe Rogan Is Racist For Using The N-Word

R&B performer India.Arie was one of the most outspoken critics of Joe Rogan. Following the lead of Neil Young, Arie announced she would remove her content from Spotify in response to Rogan allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on the platform.

India.Arie also called out The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host for his repeated use of the word n##### on his show. Spotify’s apparent low payout was a factor in Arie’s decision to take down her own music catalog and SongVersation podcast from the streaming service as well.

“I decided to pull my music and my podcast from Spotify but it’s dual. One is the Joe Rogan conversation and for me his language around race and some of the things I’ve seen and heard, but also coupled with that, there is the treatment of artists by Spotify,” said India.Arie on The Tamron Hall Show.

This week saw India.Arie make an appearance on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight. The 4-time Grammy winner spoke about the highly-publicized Joe Rogan controversy once again.

BUT Arie says she's not looking to cancel Rogan.

“I knew about Joe Rogan’s insensitive comments around race before, because I’m a podcast listener, and I had heard many episodes of his podcast. When I learned of his language, I just tuned out on my own,” Arie told Don Lemon.

She continued, “As a working musician who has always had issues with Spotify, and then they bring in this Joe Rogan thing, and now it creates a thing that I can’t not speak up about. He’s not the reason, but he is the final reason.”

Eventually, the conversation on CNN focused directly on Joe Rogan’s use of the n-word. This time India.Arie offered grace to Rogan after the comedian publicly apologized. Arie added, “I don’t think Joe Rogan is racist for using [the word n#####]. I think he’s insensitive for using it. So just don’t.”