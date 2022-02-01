India Arie Pulling Music From Spotify, Cites Joe Rogan’s Problematic “Language Around Race”

Indie Arie is standing in solidarity with Neil Young, removing her music and podcast from Spotify.

Young requested the streaming platform remove his catalog in protest against podcaster Joe Rogan. His view is “The Joe Rogan Experience” has been spreading damaging misinformation concerning coronavirus and vaccines. India Arie agreed although she has additional issues with the broadcaster. She released a statement on Monday evening (Jan. 31), citing her reasons for the decision.

“It’s Also His Language Around Race”

“I have decided to pull my music and podcast from Spotify,” said Arie. “Neil Young opened a door that I must walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews. For me, it’s also his language around race.”

She continued, “What I am talking about is respect – who gets it and who doesn’t. Paying musicians a fraction of a penny? And him $100M? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I’m tired.”

Furthermore, the “Brown Skin” hitmaker is not here for anyone coming at her in the comments section. “I wonder who else is tired,” India Arie added in the caption. “Any slick talkers with private pages will be blocked. #worthy #paymusicians #deletespotify #respectmusicians #whatifweallleave”

A spokesperson for Arie confirmed to Rated R&B that the singer has already filed official requests to have her music taken down. She currently has 1.3 million monthly listeners on the streaming service.

India Arie Blasts The Music Industry

Meanwhile, the singer recently used the viral social media 10-year challenge to highlight “how TRASH the music industry is.”

“Seeing old pictures reminds me of how TRASH the music industry is,” she began in a series of posts on her Instagram Story. “SHEER and utter Trash. The music industry is racist.sexist.deceitful. It steals from artists. Trash. I’ll never heal from all of it because some of it shaped my life in ways I can’t get back. BUT! I LOOOOOVE who I am. So, I imagine the journey was meant to be. But those old pictures. The industry made me feel like I WASN’T beautiful. I can tell you some STORIES HONEY!”

However, India Arie is grateful for the experience and has emerged on the other side wiser and “MORE beautiful.”

“But in truth — I was just WAY ahead of my time,” she continued. “I used to really try to do everything right. Now? I do what’s honest. I’m grateful to have been heard! but also I paid a HIGH cost. And for ANYONE who I paved the way for — YOU are why it was all worth it.”

She added, “I HAVE GROWN FREE! And MORE beautiful. And exponentially SOULFUL! So. the journey was worth it. And MY MOST POWERFUL DAYS ARE STILL TO COME! And to everyone who in the industry who hurt, used, sued, played, stole from, betrayed me. THANK YOU. And Also [F### You].”