‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji To Host ‘Community Concert & Conversation’ Virtual Event With Nelly, 24kGoldn & More

(AllHipHop News) Columbia Records is collaborating with the National Urban League civil rights organization to present Community Concert & Conversation. The platform was created to advocate for the economic and social justice of Black Americans and other minorities as well as to raise awareness of how COVID-19 continues to impact those communities.
Yvonne Orji will serve as host for the live-streamed event. The Emmy-nominated actress (Insecure) will be joined by “Hot in Herre” hitmaker Nelly, 2020 XXL Freshman Class member 24
“Columbia Records is a family – from our colleagues, to our artists, and their families. We are continuously striving for peace, harmony, and equality across our endeavors as music plays an extraordinary role in healing and bringing people together,” says Jennifer Frommer, Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships at Columbia Records.
Frommer continues, “We devised Community Concert & Conversation to not only elicit thoughtful and helpful conversation surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on the African-American community, but to lean into Columbia Record’s legacy in supporting social change through music. We are grateful to our partners, The National Urban League and VISA for their brave support and vision.”
Community Concert & Conversation is scheduled to stream on Columbia Records’ YouTube page on September 25 at 8:30 pm ET. Viewers will be prompted to donate to the National Urban League. In June, Visa announced a $10 million investment in a Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program. The company also double matched employees’ donations, up to $1 million, to racial justice organizations including the National Urban League.
“Artists, particularly musical artists, have played a vital role in shaping social justice and civil rights since our nation’s founding,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “We’re honored to join Sony and Columbia Records in upholding this distinguished legacy, and grateful to Visa for its ongoing support. We look forward to a dynamic and productive dialogue.”