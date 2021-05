After putting his foot in his mouth in a radio interview, producer and music executive Irv Gotti is apologizing for misspeaking about the circumstances around DMX’s death.

The Queens native took to Instagram and wrote, alongside a picture of him and The Dog, his love for the deceased rapper, “1st off. Let me say again. How much I love my n#### X. The fact that this is coming into Question is the only reason why I feel the need to address the b#######. I love X and love him Unconditionally and that won’t change til I die. Dog Love.”

Then he addressed his slip on the radio.

“Now the interview I did for @wgci and @kendragmedia is the interview where I said what I said about DMX. Now Everything I said. Had already been reported in the media. If you look back at @balleralert and

@theshaderoomand other media outlets. everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what. I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry. To ever make people think. I don’t love my n#### X.”

DMX and Irv Gotti have had close to a 30-year history.

Their professional relationship and brotherhood goes back to the Blunt Recordings/TVT Records and Gotti was even the one that introduced X to Lyor.

Had that introduction not happened, who would have known what might have happened. Their history demonstrated a sincere love.

“Anybody that knows me or knew X. Cannot ever front like me and X didn’t share a special bond. I put my whole career on the line for X. And did things for X that is unquestionable. Our relationship grew and grew to the point where I feel I understood X and the love he wanted. That’s why I say DOG LOVE. Unconditional LOVE is what I gave X. It didn’t matter to me anything he was doing. I loved him. And always would try and do the best for him.”

He tried to make amends, particularly after so many people have expressed disapproval or disappointment.

“I spoke with @tasherasimmons Who I love also. And I apologized as soon as I seen it went left. I explained to her I was only saying things that I heard reported already. To which she said they don’t know if it’s real yet. They are waiting for the doctors to come back and tell them. Then which I apologized even more. For repeating what had been reported. I apologize to my brothers @general_over_everything and @waahdean They know exactly where my heart is with X. And where my heart is with them. We have done things together. That will never change how I feel about them. They are my brothers. Again. I apologize for talking out of turn.”

Even as he apologized, in true Gotti fashion, he justified his actions … actions that had 50 Cent and Swizz Beatz on his neck.

“In my defense. I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already. If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X. Until I die and see you again. #ripdmx#doglove #ruffryders #family.”

Maybe he will be more cautious in what he says next time someone transitions … but let’s hope we don’t get a chance to find out any time soon. We are really not trying to lose any more icons.