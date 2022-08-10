Irv Gotti Compares Ashanti To A Cockroach After Feds Targeted Murder Inc.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Irv Gotti said he will never forgive Ashanti because when the Feds came around, she ran like a “cockroach” when lights are turned on.

Anything that Irv Gotti says is recently headline-grabbing – especially if she is talking about if he is talking about singer and songwriter Ashanti.

In his recent interview on N.O.R.E.’s “Drink Champs” show, Irv revealed Ashanti crushed his heart – while he was married – after she started her relationship with Nelly.

During an interview with PageSix, Irv said that while most people think he is not over the R&B Princess, he is distraught because she turned her back on the Murder Inc. family.

“When the feds hit, she ran like the cockroaches when you turn the lights on,” Irv Gotti said of the singer.

The producer said he felt betrayed after she abandoned the crew when the feds wrongfully accused Murder Inc. of money laundering for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff’s drug crew, The Supreme Team.

Irv Gotti was accused of cleaning up $1 million for Supreme. The 2005 filing stated, “Murder Inc. empire took in garbage bags, and shoeboxes stuffed with drug money and laundered it for a notorious Queens crack and heroin kingpin.”

Sources say that Ashanti attended the court hearings. But the closer the law got to sniffing around people involved, Gotti said the “Baby” chart-topper skedaddled.

“She was ready to get the f### off of the Murder Inc. label and she was ready to abandon me, the person who made her. And yes I can say I made her. How do you know I can say that firmly? The minute I stop making her records…She has not made a hit since.”

Gotti eventually was exonerated.

AllHipHop.com reported that Gotti might seem like a wild boy, but he knows how to make hits, get money, and sell a story, which people will see in this upcoming film based on the rise and fall of one of Hip-Hop’s most talented labels.

Details of this time in his life will appear on the new “Murder Inc Story,” a 5-part documentary on BET that started on Tuesday, August 9th.