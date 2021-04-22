Is Cardi B Setting Up A “Bardi Beauty” Brand?

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner (Kylie Cosmetics) and Rihanna (Fenty Beauty) built billion-dollar empires with cosmetic companies. It appears Cardi B is looking to add her name to the list of successful beauty businesswomen in the future.

According to TMZ, Cardi’s Washpoppin Inc filed documents for the legal rights to “Bardi Beauty.” The Bronx, New York City native apparently wants to trademark the phrase for cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, and more.

Over the last several years, Cardi B has become a favorite of the style industry. She partnered with Tom Ford for a lipstick line, became the face of a Balenciaga ad campaign, and won Style Influencer of the Year at the FN Achievement Awards.

Besides being a prominent fixture in the fashion world, major corporations also covet Cardi’s endorsement. She appeared in high-profile Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi and Uber Eats.

Hollywood came calling by casting Cardi B in movies such as Hustlers and F9. Plus, the Bardi Gang general announced a Las Vegas residency at Palms Casino Resort.

Cardi has investments in the technology space as well. Of course, the 28-year-old rap star continues to make money by putting out #1 singles like “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”

