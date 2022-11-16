Isaac Hayes Estate Considers Legal Action Against Donald Trump Campaign

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former President of the United States, will seek to win back the White House in 2024.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Trump during an official gathering at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Apparently, the Donald Trump campaign played Soul duo Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” at the political event on Tuesday. Music legend Isaac Hayes co-wrote the 1966 song.

The Estate of Isaac Hayes reacted to Trump’s use of “Hold On, I’m Coming” as part of the presidential announcement. The verified @isaachayes Twitter account addressed the matter last night.

Isaac Hayes’s Family Does Not Want Donald Trump Associated With The Late Musician

“Once again, The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ by Sam & Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight. We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use,” read the tweet by @isaachayes.

The Estate continued, “Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ written by Isaac Hayes [and] David Porter in further rallies and public appearances.”

Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” became a Top 40 hit for Stax Records. The Jim Stewart-produced single also made it into the Top 5 of Billboard‘s Hot R&B chart. The RIAA certified the record as Gold in July 1995.

The Hayes Estate Called Out Trump Earlier This Year Too

This is not the first time The Estate of Isaac Hayes responded to Donald Trump adopting “Hold On, I’m Coming” as the theme music for one of his speeches. Back in May, the Estate took issue with the song playing at an NRA convention.

“The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve and would NEVER approve the use of ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ by Sam & Dave by Donald Trump at this weekend’s @NRA convention. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of #Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere,” tweeted the @isaachayes account.

Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016 by defeating Senator Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College vote. He failed to win reelection in 2020. Then-Vice President Joe Biden defeated Trump in both the Electoral College vote and the popular vote. Many Republicans blame Trump for the party being unable to materialize the “Red Wave” for the 2022 mid-term election.