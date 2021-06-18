Isaiah Rashad Drops “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” Single

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist Isaiah Rashad is preparing to release his next album titled The House Is Burning. The long-awaited collection will host the single “Headshots (4r Da Locals).”

Isaiah Rashad let loose the song on June 18 along with a visualizer posted to YouTube. “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” follows the “Lay Wit Ya” song which came out in May.

The House Is Burning will be Isaiah Rashad’s second studio LP. The 30-year-old Chattanooga, Tennessee native let loose The Sun’s Tirade in 2016. Before that, he caught a lot of Hip Hop fans’ attention with 2014’s Cilvia Demo project.

“This album was difficult,” said Rashad about the making of The House Is Burning. “I love music, but I don’t like to say s###. It’s almost like a game for me. It’s like working out. I don’t want to be redundant. Redundancy in general bothers me. Any song that I make, I usually make it in about 30 minutes to an hour, and that’s it. My ideas come to me immediately.”

The TDE emcee added, “Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter. You know what’s crazy? I’m not even ashamed to say it… I really think my albums aren’t different from each other. Eventually, one of my albums will become a classic. I just love this s###. It’s me.”

Isaiah Rashad’s The Sun’s Tirade debuted at #17 on the Billboard 200 album chart by selling 19,000 first-week units. The critically-acclaimed LP spent three weeks on the rankings. At the end of 2016, The Sun’s Tirade was on numerous music publications’ “best album of the year” lists.