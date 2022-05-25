Isaiah Rashad To Give First Interview To Joe Budden Since Alleged Sex Tape Leak 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Rashad will address the leak of the explicit tape in February. “For the people who didn’t know, how do you identify today?”

Isaiah Rashad has given an interview to Joe Budden addressing the explicit tape that appeared to show the TDE artist engaged in sex acts with two men that leaked online in February.

“When all of the chaos broke and I saw the news and the headlines, my first thing as a journalist was, I’m gonna watch that interview when it happens,” Joe Budden said while Isaiah Rashad laughed awkwardly. “I wonder who the hell’s gonna have to go with that.” The rapper-turned podcaster returned the laughter replying, “And it’s me.”

He then questioned the TDE rapper about his sexuality. “So I have to ask you,” he said. “For the people who didn’t know, how do you identify today?”

However, fans will have to wait until the episode airs for the answer. A tongue-tied Isaiah Rashad shook his head before the clip ends.

“This Thursday…. A conversation with Isaiah Rashad.” Check it out below.

Isaiah Rashad Thanks His Supporters

While this is the first time Isaiah Rashad has given an interview, he previously addressed the leak during his performance at Coachella last month.

“I see all the messages and all that s###, all the positivity,” Rashad said to rapturous applause from the crowd. “Y’all n##### done kept me alive these last couple months.”

Before coming onstage, he opened his set with a video montage of reactions to the headlines. Joe Budden was among the rappers and media personalities who voiced their opinions. Others who shared their views included N.O.R.E., Akademiks, and fellow rappers The Game and Boosie.

The voiceover noted the intense backlash online, including those who said they would never listen to his music again. They also reflected on the positive impact despite the naysayers. “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

The Isaiah Rashad interview airs on Thursday (May 26).