The Isley Brothers Send A Message Of Love Following Founder Rudolph Isley’s Death

The Isley Brothers are one of the longest-running bands in music history. Now they are morning one of their own.

The Isley Brothers members Ron and Ernie Isley have paid tribute to their sibling and former bandmate Rudolph Isley, who died at the age of 84 on Wednesday (October 11).

“Heaven has gained another angel,” a statement posted on Facebook read. “Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Rudolph Isley. As we navigate through this deep sorrow, we kindly ask for understanding and respect for our family’s privacy during this challenging time. Remember to hold your loved ones close. We will miss our brother but we know he’s in a better place. Forever in our hearts.”

They did not reveal his cause of death. However, according to reports passed away following a heart attack.

Rudolph, Ron, fellow sibling O’Kelly, and another brother, Vernon, began performing together in the mid-1950s.

After Vernon’s death aged just 13 in a car accident, they disbanded. But regrouped and rose to fame at the end of the decade following the success of their track “Shout” – later a hit in the U.K. for “Lulu.”

Their popularity continued throughout the 1960s, during which a young Jimi Hendrix played as their guitarist, and 1970s.

Rudolph largely sang harmonies with the band but took the lead on tracks including “I’ve Got to Get Myself Together” and “It’s a Disco Night (Rock Don’t Stop),” as well as co-writing songs such as “Harvest For The World,” “Fight The Power” and “Shout.”

After O’Kelly died of a heart attack in 1986, Rudolph left the group to become a Christian minister.

In 1991 Ron, Ernie, and another brother, Marvin, revived the band, and they continued performing as a duo after Marvin was forced to retire due to diabetes.