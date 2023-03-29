Israeli Prime Minister Still Mad At Trump For Dining With Kanye

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trump is still experiencing push back from his relationship with Kanye West.

It’s been months since Donald Trump had dinner with embattled Kanye West, but it seems that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to still be upset about it.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the NY Post reports, Netanyahu weighed in on the meeting calling it “horrible.”

“I thought it was horrible. I think it’s a big mistake. It’s wrong from every point of view. It [antisemitism] should not be countenanced, it should not be accepted, it should be rebuked and condemned and that’s what I do. And I don’t care where it comes from, or from whom,” the Jewish politician said.

Yeezy got into a lot of trouble in 2022 vomiting antisemitic and racist comments. His outlandish remarks got Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and others

Trump also has issues with Netanyahu.

He tweeted in 2020, “The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. … Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake. I haven’t spoken to him since. F—k him.”

Adding, “Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake. I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty.”